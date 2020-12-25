news One Night In Miami: Where You've Seen The Cast Of Regina King's New Drama

Kingsley Ben-Adir (Malcolm X)

Portraying the American Muslim minister and human rights activist Malcolm X in One Night in Miami is Kingsley Ben-Adir, who has been on fairly a roll as of late after taking over some pretty giant roles in a variety of tv packages and have movies. In 2020 alone, Ben-Adir appeared within the Showtime unique miniseries The Comey Rule through which he performed former United States President Barack Obama, an episode of the HBO Max unique collection Love Life, a recurring position as Russell “Mac” McCormack on the Hulu collection adaptation of Excessive Constancy, and a one-off efficiency on the AMC collection Soulmates.

Previous to his busy 2020, Kingsley Ben-Adir appeared on exhibits like The OA, Peaky Blinders, and Deep State, in addition to the Disney+ unique comedy Noelle and Man Ritchie’s 2017 Camelot re-imagining, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.