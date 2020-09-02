news One Of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Favorite Words Just Got Added To The Dictionary

Earlier than Dwayne Johnson was the highest-paid particular person in Hollywood, he was essentially the most electrifying man in sports activities leisure. As The Rock, Johnson thrilled skilled wrestling crowds everywhere in the world. He was a talented wrestler to make certain, but when something his actual fame got here on the finish of a microphone as The Rock may commerce insults higher than most. He virtually all the time had the final phrase, even when he needed to make the phrase up. And now, considered one of Dwayne Johnson’s favourite phrases is now an precise phrase as “jabroni” has apparently been added to Dictionary.com.