news One Scene In James Bond’s Casino Royale That Has Some Problems

Whereas we are able to agree that the James Bond franchise can get a bit bigger than life at instances, there are moments that present grounded stakes and strong thrills. Casino Royale occurs to be one of many movies that greatest reveals off each of these sides, as one minute Daniel Craig’s Bond is chasing down a person from a snake pit to an embassy, and the subsequent he’s enjoying playing cards for the destiny of the world. However whereas this gritty reboot is a bit more plausible than a number of the different 007 adventures on the market, the scenes the place James Bond performs playing cards in opposition to Le Chiffre appear to have some issues, no less than in line with an skilled in how casinos really work.