news One Thing Henry Cavill Was Much Better At Than Millie Bobbie Brown On The Set Of Netflix’s Enola Holmes

Oh my goodness, you already know everybody was attempting to maintain set enjoyable and light-weight, particularly as a result of Mycroft is such a traditionalist. He’s very critical on a regular basis. To have Sam Claflin on set, he’s a really humorous individual. It’s very onerous to maintain a straight face round him. One thing that Henry Cavill is superb at doing is as quickly as they are saying motion, he’s excellent to cease laughing and go proper into it. Whereas I stick with it the motion after which must take myself off the set. That’s how I stay 16, that’s how I do know I’m nonetheless 16. I positively crack up at each little factor that Sam does, particularly his dance strikes.