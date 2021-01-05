news One Thing That Surprised Hulk Hogan When He Learned Chris Hemsworth Would Play Him In A Biopic

We have not gotten to that time but. We did discuss on the telephone when he determined to do the film, and he mentioned he wished to be round me as a lot as he can to review me and see what makes me tick. And I used to be like, ‘Brother, you are going to be shocked.’ [Laughs] He’s quite a bit taller than I believed he was, round 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4. He’s in loopy form. I carry on telling him that the one drawback is that he is not likely handsome sufficient to play me in a film.