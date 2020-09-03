news One Twilight Star Is Ready To Reprise His Role ‘In A Heartbeat’ So Bring On Midnight Sun Rumors

Depart a Remark
Mud off these Edward Cullen posters, my mates, as a result of it’s an thrilling time to be a Twilight fan once more. Between Stephenie Meyer’s Midnight Sun lastly hitting bookshelves final month and Robert Pattinson taking on as DC’s Batman, it’s nearly like we’re again in 2008 once more. The one factor is we don’t have is a brand new Twilight film to sit up for proper now. But when the vampire collection did return, one solid member has proven curiosity in reprising their function.
Peter Facinelli, who performed Carlisle, patriarch of the Cullen clan and Forks’ personal McDreamy, lately stated that he would return to his Twilight function “in a heartbeat.” Right here’s what else he stated:
I really like that character. [He’s] a lot enjoyable to play and that world is so enjoyable. Vampires aren’t speculated to age. It has been like 10 years and everyone’s gotten older.
I’ll depend that as a tough ‘possibly.’ As Peter Facinelli informed Folks, he’d be as much as placing on these fangs once more for an additional venture set in Stephenie Meyer’s world; the one downside is he’s afraid he would present his age, and vampires don’t notably try this. It’s loopy that it has been nearly 10 years since a Twilight film got here out. So his level is legitimate, however my guess is most followers wouldn’t notably care if an additional wrinkle or two confirmed up. Additionally, bear in mind Vampire Baseball? There’s not sufficient of that on this planet, truthfully…
Now the newest work by Stephanie Meyer is just not a sequel, however a rewrite of Twilight from the angle of Edward Cullen as a substitute of Bella Swan. Twilight’s director lately stated she thought it could be “fascinating” to make the film from one other POV, and enjoyable reality, Robert Pattinson was truly given some pages of Midnight Sun again once they have been filming the primary film so he might get into his character’s head. However contemplating the ages of everybody, doing one other highschool story may really feel misplaced.
Stephanie Meyer did reveal she’s engaged on two extra guide set on this planet of Twilight, considered one of which she has outlined. Relying on her imaginative and prescient, might go away room for Peter Facinelli to return? Or what a few medical drama centered on Dr. Carlisle? Community TV is all the time thirsting for extra spins on the tried-and-true style that has Gray’s Anatomy going into its 17th season.
We haven’t heard a lot from the opposite solid members about whether or not they would reprise their Twilight roles, however who is aware of! On the very least, a reunion known as for on the 15th anniversary of the primary movie in three years. Every of the celebrities’ careers are nonetheless very a lot rooted within the collection, particularly as curiosity for it peaks as soon as once more.
Peter Facinelli lately wrote, directed and starred in his personal thriller known as The Vanished, which topped new VOD releases when it got here out in late August. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra Twilight information and take a look at what motion pictures are coming subsequent with our 2020 launch calendar.
