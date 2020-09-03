news One Twilight Star Is Ready To Reprise His Role ‘In A Heartbeat’ So Bring On Midnight Sun Rumors

I’ll depend that as a tough ‘possibly.’ As Peter Facinelli informed Folks, he’d be as much as placing on these fangs once more for an additional venture set in Stephenie Meyer’s world; the one downside is he’s afraid he would present his age, and vampires don’t notably try this. It’s loopy that it has been nearly 10 years since a Twilight film got here out. So his level is legitimate, however my guess is most followers wouldn’t notably care if an additional wrinkle or two confirmed up. Additionally, bear in mind Vampire Baseball? There’s not sufficient of that on this planet, truthfully…