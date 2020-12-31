news OnlyFans Boomed In 2020, And Beyonce Was Partially Responsible

Right here, it’s price delving into some extra numbers and noting that OnlyFans was already on the rise in 2020 when Beyoncé named-dropped the platform. Individuals have been selecting OnlyFans as a socially distant mode of engagement — notably with regard to nude content material — for the reason that pandemic started in March. Again in that month, as companies and extra have been shutting down, OnlyFans began including an increasing number of folks to the platform, each from the content material creation and subscription finish. An earlier stat notes that 3.7 folks registered for the platform between March and the top of April, simply because the pandemic was moving into full swing. (As famous prior, in the beginning of the yr the platform already had 7.5 million subscribers.)