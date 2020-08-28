news Original Dune Star Explains Why He’s Psyched For Denis Villeneuve’s Version

It makes me really feel previous. I’m actually curious. [Denis Villeneuve] is a terrific filmmaker. He’s a unprecedented filmmaker, and his strategy shall be attention-grabbing. The solid is superb. I feel he’s achieved a fantastic job. Timothée [Chalamet] shall be great as Paul. I’m wanting ahead to it. I like that world a lot. I’m an enormous fan of the guide. I’ve learn the guide, many, many, many occasions, each earlier than we did the movie and after we completed our movie. It stays one of many anchors, actually, when it comes to the books that I return to, that made an enormous impression on me, after I was rising up. It was perhaps primary. So, sure, I’ll at all times search for and watch something that has to do with Dune.