news Oscars 2021: Everything We Know About The 93rd Academy Awards

When The 2021 Oscars Will Air

Since 2004, solely the Winter Olympics might push the Oscars out of a February ceremony. However due to the pandemic and the quite a few impacts it has had on the movie business – delayed launch dates and productions – and the overall inhabitants, the Academy determined to push again the ceremony from its authentic date of Feb. 28, 2021, to April 25, 2021.

Honoring 2020 movies after we’ll be practically 5 months into 2021 feels bizarre, but it surely’s really a little bit of a return to type for the Oscars. For a lot of its historical past, the Oscars have been held in late March, early April.

Not together with the primary few years once they held 5 ceremonies over a 3 yr span (holding the first-ever Oscars in Could and one other two in consecutive Novembers), April 25 would be the newest an Oscar ceremony has taken place since 1966, when the Sound of Music took house the highest prize.