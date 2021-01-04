news Patty Jenkins Offers Exciting Rogue Squadron Update

So, there isn’t any completed screenplay to talk of, however the remedy, the fundamental define of what the story shall be, is actually executed. We are able to additionally affirm that the screenwriter of Rogue Squadron is a “he,” which pure likelihood would have indicated, however does slim down the sector of potential names considerably. It appears like, if there’s going to be a “correct announcement” of who the screenwriter is, it is most likely a reputation we all know. That is totally hypothesis, however the truth that the identify is being deliberately held again is a sign that Disney and Lucasfilm assume they may get some promotional mileage out of the announcement.