news Paul Thomas Anderson's Best Motion pictures, Ranked

8. Arduous Eight (1996)

On this neo-noir movie, Philip Baker Corridor performs a gambler who tries to mould a younger man (performed by John C. Reilly) into his protégé. Issues go properly till Reilly’s character meets a cocktail waitress, performed by Gwyneth Paltrow. The movie slowly unfolds into against the law movie as soon as issues begin going downhill. Philip Seymour Hoffman additionally has an incredible flip as a younger gambler who will purchase you a drink, Huge Time.

Arduous Eight would doubtless be the very best film in most director’s complete filmography, however that is PTA we’re speaking about right here. The Paul Thomas Anderson temper is certainly current, nevertheless it additionally feels prefer it’s simply creating. Extra nice stuff was but to return!