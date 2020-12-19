news Pedro Pascal Worried His Failed Wonder Woman TV Show Might Cost Him His Role In Wonder Woman 1984

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Subsequent week’s Wonder Woman 1984 marks Pedro Pascal’s superhero film debut, as he’s taking part in Maxwell Lord, one of many sequel’s predominant antagonists. Nonetheless, this isn’t Pascal’s first go-around on the earth of DC Comics’ most well-known Amazon. Again in 2011, Pascal starred as Detective Ed Indelicato within the unaired pilot for NBC’s Wonder Woman TV collection, which featured Adrianne Paliciki as Diana Prince.