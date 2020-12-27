news Pixar's Lightyear: 7 Questions We Have About The Toy Story Spinoff

With the present bulletins not too long ago about all the brand new exhibits and films that will likely be coming to Disney within the subsequent couple of years, one stood out to followers probably the most. And that was the announcement of Lightyear, a film that will likely be a derivative about Buzz Lightyear – however not the toy, the precise human character that the toy relies on.

Whereas this information does appear a bit out of the unusual – I imply, all we at the moment find out about Buzz if that he’s a preferred motion determine that children beloved to get and doubtless broke the financial institution when the toy first got here out – it’s not unusual for an concept of this to come back ahead. With new sequence popping out which can be additionally based mostly on fashionable Disney characters akin to Moana and Tiana, it was solely a matter of time earlier than Pixar jumped on that boat as effectively and determined to offer different characters the time to shine extra.