news Pom Klementieff Trash Talks Chris Hemsworth's Hammer, The Avengers In New Fantasy Football Video

Football season is shifting ahead, and what higher strategy to benefit from the season than becoming a member of your mates for some fantasy soccer… and the trash discuss that comes with it. Whereas many are possible having fun with the competitors inside their fantasy soccer leagues, those who appear to be having fun with it as a lot as anybody are the solid and crew of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The group has teamed up with the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League, which incorporates Marvel alums like Anthony Mackie, Tom Holland and Ryan Reynolds. Now, Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff has chimed in, and she or he’s taking photographs on the God of Thunder himself – Chris Hemsworth.
Marvel stars have been taking jabs at one another by means of movies and plenty of have been selecting to throw shade by means of music. Pom Klementieff selected this identical route, and the French actress belted out an anthem in her native tongue that destroyed Chris Hemsworth. From calling his iconic hammer “teeny weeny” to saying that his staff has the worth of a turd, Klementieff didn’t maintain again within the hilarious Instagram video. Try her A+ video down beneath:
Simu Liu’s Ryan Reynolds-centric diss observe was nice, as was Paul Rudd’s lyrical video. However what Pom Klementieff does right here is nothing wanting masterful. From the manufacturing values to the right lyrics, she appears to have mastered the artwork of trash discuss by means of music. And naturally, she will get further factors for the cool cameos from Mission: Inconceivable 7 co-stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg, who co-wrote the A+ track along with her.
As talked about, the celebs of the MCU has been discovering nice methods to tear one another, because the soccer season continues. Certainly one of my private favourite movies was one executed by Avengers director Joe Russo, who went down the road and playfully “destroyed” the entire actors he’s labored with.
The AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League has been about greater than hurling insults, although. On the onset, Robert Downey Jr. sought to boost cash for charity with the league and is doing so within the identify of the late Chadwick Boseman.
It’s very nice to see that the celebs are having a good time, however it’s even higher to see that they’re additionally taking the chance to serve a higher trigger. This whole league is a testomony to their charitable spirits, and it additionally exhibits simply how a lot enjoyable all of them have after they’re engaged on one thing collectively.
With a lot emotion going into this fantasy soccer league, it’s prone to be a hard-fought battle, and it’s onerous to say who will come out on high. In the meantime, it’ll be entertaining to see what actor decides to step up and name out considered one of their castmates subsequent. And after Pom Klementieff’s video, that particular person is absolutely going to need to step up their sport.
