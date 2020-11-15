news Pom Klementieff Trash Talks Chris Hemsworth's Hammer, The Avengers In New Fantasy Football Video

Football season is shifting ahead, and what higher strategy to benefit from the season than becoming a member of your mates for some fantasy soccer… and the trash discuss that comes with it. Whereas many are possible having fun with the competitors inside their fantasy soccer leagues, those who appear to be having fun with it as a lot as anybody are the solid and crew of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The group has teamed up with the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League, which incorporates Marvel alums like Anthony Mackie, Tom Holland and Ryan Reynolds. Now, Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff has chimed in, and she or he’s taking photographs on the God of Thunder himself – Chris Hemsworth.