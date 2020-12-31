news Pom Klementieff Trolled Chris Pratt After He Won Marvel's Fantasy Football League

Ah sure, the traditional mistaken-for-another Chris joke. Hemsworth, Pratt, Evans and Pine are all scruffy and pleasant A-list actors who’ve been in a comic book e-book film or two and simply look alike. They get mistaken for one another on the road on a regular basis, and Pom Klementieff determined to jab within the knife a little bit additional in. In her Instagram replace, she posted a cute image of her studying in mattress, with the title Hemsworth The One and Solely throughout the quilt with Chris Pratt’s face. The Chris battle by no means ends…