news Pulp Fiction: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Quentin Tarantino Movie

Some filmmakers discover their stride with their second film. For author/director Quentin Tarantino, he cemented his legacy. Pulp Fiction is Tarantino’s career-defining movie. Sizzling off the success of Reservoir Canines, Tarantino not solely proved himself to be the actual deal, however he earned his standing as one of many biggest filmmakers of the late twentieth century. His Palme d’Or profitable triumph is arguably his best masterpiece, reviving John Travolta’s profession whereas additionally turning Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson into main superstars.

Tarantino might by no means high himself in terms of Pulp Fiction, however if you make a film this good, who wants any further valor? It is a film that formed cinema — particularly indie cinema — for many years, and we’ll nonetheless really feel its impression reverberate for years to come back. So, yeah, Pulp Fiction is a fairly large deal. In case you love this highly-influential movie, listed here are some fascinating behind-the-scenes details value realizing.