news Ray Fisher’s Justice League Tweet Confirms His Issues With DC’s Geoff Johns Still Stand

In case you haven’t been following Ray Fisher’s Justice League campaign carefully, again in August, the actor wrote that when the the fifth DC Prolonged Universe film was doing its LA-based reshoots, Geoff Johns referred to as him into his workplace to admonish him for “take grievances up the correct chain of command,” as nicely “made a thinly veiled risk” to Fisher’s profession. Now Fisher claims that extra lately, Walter Hamada referred to as to make some kind of take care of him which might contain Joss Whedon and Jon Berg dealing with repercussions, however not Johns.