news Ray Fisher’s Justice League Tweet Confirms His Issues With DC’s Geoff Johns Still Stand

2017’s Justice League has gotten numerous consideration on two fronts recently. In a single nook, we now have Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a.ok.a. the Snyder Reduce, within the works for HBO Max, which can play out as a a lot totally different film in comparison with what was proven in theaters. Within the different nook, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has been publicly chronicling his journey to make sure that director Joss Whedon is held accountable for being “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and utterly unacceptable” through the film’s reshoots interval, habits that Fisher claims producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns enabled.
Now Ray Fisher has shared his newest replace, and it entails Walter Hamada, the president of DC Movies, supposedly asking Fisher to particularly cease focusing on Geoff Johns. As Fisher posted on Twitter:
So you may higher perceive how deep this goes: After talking out about Justice League, I acquired a cellphone name from the President of DC Movies whereby he tried to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg underneath the bus in hopes that I might relent on Geoff Johns. I cannot. A>E
In case you haven’t been following Ray Fisher’s Justice League campaign carefully, again in August, the actor wrote that when the the fifth DC Prolonged Universe film was doing its LA-based reshoots, Geoff Johns referred to as him into his workplace to admonish him for “take grievances up the correct chain of command,” as nicely “made a thinly veiled risk” to Fisher’s profession. Now Fisher claims that extra lately, Walter Hamada referred to as to make some kind of take care of him which might contain Joss Whedon and Jon Berg dealing with repercussions, however not Johns.
Clearly Ray Fisher just isn’t prepared to comply with that deal, so it stays to be seen what the subsequent step ahead on this course of is. Still, issues appears to be moving into Fisher’s favor proper now, as two weeks in the past, the actor revealed that after 5 weeks of “interviews with varied solid/crew,” Warner Bros launched an “unbiased third-party investigation to get to the center of the poisonous and abusive work setting created throughout Justice League reshoots.”
Geoff Johns has been a part of DC Comics for over 20 years and has written titles centered on a lot of DC’s most well-known characters, together with Inexperienced Lantern, The Flash, Aquaman and the Teen Titans. Along with his Justice League contributions, Johns has additionally been a producer on all of the DCEU films from the final 4 years, in addition to TV reveals like Titans and Stargirl. In 2018, Johns stepped down as each President and Chief Inventive Officer of DC Leisure to focus extra on DC artistic endeavors, together with writing the Inexperienced Lantern Corps script.
