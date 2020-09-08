news Rebecca Trailer Features Lily James And Armie Hammer Back In Period Costumes

It additionally helps that Wheatley and Hammer are reteaming for Rebecca, after first collaborating on the off-kilter 2017 comedy Free Fireplace, which noticed Armie Hammer dressed within the fashions of the ‘70s. With that comparability in thoughts, in addition to his upcoming function in Kenneth Branagh’s Loss of life on The Nile, you’ll be able to see the place Hammer constructed his bona-fides relating to carrying basic fashions properly. And then, after all, there’s Lily James’ experience of a number of seasons price of lovely Downton Abbey garb, which noticed her dressing within the peak of 1920s fashions. So once we talked about James and Hammer’s clothes as a promoting level for Rebecca, it was to hammer house simply how match for these characters our leads appear to be.