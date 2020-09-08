news Rebecca Trailer Features Lily James And Armie Hammer Back In Period Costumes

Depart a Remark
Some actors are well-known for, amongst being gifted performers, wanting completely beautiful in interval applicable costumes. On the subject of director Ben Wheatley’s fashionable adaptation of writer Daphne du Maurier’s romantic thriller Rebecca, the leads within the movie each match the invoice, as Downton Abbey and Cinderella star Lily James is about to court docket The Man from U.N.C.L.E. heartthrob Armie Hammer. And the outcomes are as torridly fascinating, and superbly dressed, as you’d assume. See for your self within the first trailer for this Netflix authentic:
Based mostly on the long-lasting 1938 novel of the identical identify, Rebecca sees what seems to be like a easy whirlwind romance between our stunning protagonist (Lily James) and rich widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer) flip into one thing seemingly rather more sinister. As their love results in marriage, the brand new Mrs. de Winter finds that she nonetheless as some competitors from her husband’s late spouse. Naturally this results in all types of intrigue, the presence of a sort however shadowy housekeeper (Kristen Scott Thomas) and a few appropriately cryptic imagery.
On prime of the truth that each Lily James and Armie Hammer are dressed within the resplendent type of costuming you’d count on in an adaptation of Rebecca, this new spin on the basic story of Maxim de Winter’s lethal secret is an absolute surprise to behold visually. A lot as he did together with his 2015 adaptation of J.G. Ballard’s novel Excessive Rise, Ben Wheatley has as soon as once more exercised his distinctive visible stamp upon a guide that followers have come to know and love over many years.
It additionally helps that Wheatley and Hammer are reteaming for Rebecca, after first collaborating on the off-kilter 2017 comedy Free Fireplace, which noticed Armie Hammer dressed within the fashions of the ‘70s. With that comparability in thoughts, in addition to his upcoming function in Kenneth Branagh’s Loss of life on The Nile, you’ll be able to see the place Hammer constructed his bona-fides relating to carrying basic fashions properly. And then, after all, there’s Lily James’ experience of a number of seasons price of lovely Downton Abbey garb, which noticed her dressing within the peak of 1920s fashions. So once we talked about James and Hammer’s clothes as a promoting level for Rebecca, it was to hammer house simply how match for these characters our leads appear to be.
What’s going to be most fascinating with Rebecca is seeing how Ben Wheatley offers with this new movie’s personal specific set of ghosts. Most notably tailored by the grasp of suspense himself, Alfred Hitchcock, the 1940 model starring Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine has stood because the landmark adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s literary supply. Now, a brand new model of this dangerously beautiful story will hit Netflix subscriber’s screens, in addition to some restricted theatrical venues, when Rebecca haunts audiences of a brand new era on October 21st.
