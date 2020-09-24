news Reese Witherspoon Shares '90s Selfie With Paul Rudd And Of Course He Hasn't Aged

Significantly? He appears the identical! To reiterate, Paul Rudd was rather less than half as previous as he’s now on this picture. But, in some way right here he’s wanting like he simply stepped out of a time machine, perhaps only a few years after taking this picture. The actor was 27 on the time, and he’s at the moment 51, however I not settle for attaching an age to the actor. He should be some form of vampire. Or is he secretly a member of Marvel’s Eternals? We sadly received’t know the latter till subsequent 12 months now for the reason that studio simply moved the MCU movie to November 2021.