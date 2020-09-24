General News

news Reese Witherspoon Shares '90s Selfie With Paul Rudd And Of Course He Hasn't Aged

September 24, 2020
Paul Rudd in Ant-Man

Do you know Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd invented the selfie? Whereas it might not be etched into the historical past books but, the pair appear to have been snapping pics match for Instagram earlier than digital cameras and sensible telephones existed, clearly making them the inventors of the favored pastime. Who wants a 3rd wheel when you’ll be able to lengthen your arms out? Oh, how we’ve developed.

Reese Witherspoon took to social media to share an cute image of her and Paul Rudd 24 years in the past. She’s shocked she even knew the best way to selfie on the time, however we will’t take our eyes off the timeless Paul Rudd. Have a look:

Wait a second… did #PaulRudd and I take the ‘Selfie’ in 1996?

Significantly? He appears the identical! To reiterate, Paul Rudd was rather less than half as previous as he’s now on this picture. But, in some way right here he’s wanting like he simply stepped out of a time machine, perhaps only a few years after taking this picture. The actor was 27 on the time, and he’s at the moment 51, however I not settle for attaching an age to the actor. He should be some form of vampire. Or is he secretly a member of Marvel’s Eternals? We sadly received’t know the latter till subsequent 12 months now for the reason that studio simply moved the MCU movie to November 2021.

Positive Reese Witherspoon nonetheless appears youthful at present too, however you’ll be able to inform she’s within the early years of her profession. Hollywood went loopy with the picture posted on Instagram, with Natalie Portman commenting to thank Reese for it, her Huge Little Lies husband Adam Scott calling them “infants” and Surprise Lady’s Gal Gadot calling her a “trendsetter.” Lena Waithe mentioned Witherspoon is “all the time” forward of her time.

Again in 1996, Paul Rudd would have simply had his large break with Clueless, the Amy Heckerling traditional that had Alicia Silverstone starring as Cher and spewing the road “As if!” Witherspoon should have been 20 within the above image, with just a few movies below her belt, together with The Man within the Moon and A Far Off Place. It is fairly loopy that they turned buddies again within the day earlier than each of their careers skyrocketed. They’d later be in 2010’s How Do You Know collectively as properly.

Of course, we’re not the primary to level out Paul Rudd’s youthful glow. His Avengers co-star Chris Evans wished him a cheerful birthday this 12 months by calling it the twenty first anniversary of his thirtieth birthday. Then in the course of the Clueless reunion final 12 months, he was requested concerning the anomaly, to which he mentioned he’s 80 years previous on the within. His co-star Breckin Meyer had this concept:

On the set of Clueless they might come and they’d get us like 20 minutes earlier than set, after which on Paul’s trailer they might knock like an hour beforehand as a result of he needed to end sucking the lifeblood out of the infants he takes with the intention to keep [his youth], after which he was camera-ready.

You assume it’s humorous… however I’m really contemplating this. Anyway, Paul Rudd and Reese Witherspoon are simply as cute (after which some extra so) as they have been in 1996, and we will not wait to see them of their upcoming tasks, together with Legally Blonde 3 and Ant-Man 3, respectively Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra information in your favourite celebrities.


