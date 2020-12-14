news Robert Downey Jr. Reflects On Leaving Iron Man Behind

General News

It is no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth pressure within the movie world. However it began again in 2007 with Jon Favreau’s Iron Man film. Robert Downey Jr. was the hero who started the large franchise, and his tenure as Tony Stark lastly got here to an finish with Avengers: Endgame. And with the MCU within the rear view, RDJ is reflecting on leaving the function behind.

Robert Downey Jr. was arguably the most important character of the MCU all through its first three phases, showing in a whopping 9 films along with a couple of cameos. It is arduous to think about the franchise with out Tony Stark, however that is precisely what we’ll be getting in Section 4 and past. Downey was not too long ago requested about what it is like transferring on from his iconic tenure at Marvel, saying:

I’ve achieved all I may with that character and may do different issues now. Now, being middle-aged, you begin wanting on the again 9 and notice that is all a part of the journey and issues finish. I’m lucky and eternally grateful to have wound up the place I’ve.

Properly, there you will have it. It seems to be like Robert Downey Jr. feels happy with the place his signature character went within the MCU over the previous decade and alter of filmmaking. Tony Stark/Iron Man modified and grew, and his story got here to an finish in a tragic however satisfying method. And his presence will certainly be felt transferring ahead.

Robert Downey Jr.’s feedback to Hindustan Occasions present precisely how the 55 year-old actor feels about his acclaimed tenure within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whereas his time as Iron Man seemingly got here to an finish with Avengers: Endgame, there aren’t any regrets. Specifically as a result of he bought to have such a satisfying time as a superhero.

Marvel followers can re-watch Robert Downey Jr.’s time within the MCU on Disney+. You should use this hyperlink to enroll in the streaming service.

For ten years moviegoers watched Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in his profession as a superhero. And whereas he may need a couple of extra cameos in initiatives like Black Widow, Iron Man in the end sacrificed himself to snap Thanos and his supporters out of existence. Some followers are holding out hope he may nonetheless be resurrected, however they won’t wish to maintain their breathe.

Later in his similar interview, Robert Downey Jr. went on to additional converse to his decade spent enjoying Iron Man within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is arguably the function that can outline his profession, however fortunately the Oscar-nominated actor has nothing however positives to say about his tenure enjoying Tony Stark. As Downey Jr. put it,

Every venture is totally different. Taking part in Tony/Iron Man was arduous and I dug deep. I had an unimaginable 10-year run that was creatively satisfying.

Signing a multi-picture deal generally is a daunting expertise for actors. Whereas it is an thrilling and doubtlessly profitable profession alternative, one should additionally spend years enjoying one singular character. What’s extra, you will need to belief varied writers and administrators with dealing with your signature character, whereas additionally coping with typecasting. Fortunately, Robert Downey Jr. discovered his time as Iron Man creatively satisfying, which little question is why his efficiency as Tony Stark have been so persistently good.

It will be fascinating to see how the MCU strikes ahead with out Robert Downey Jr. and different actors. With out characters like Iron Man and Captain America main the huge franchise, different heroes will doubtless grow to be bigger presences. This consists of Physician Unusual, in addition to Spider-Man and Thor.

The following installment within the MCU is Black Widow on Might seventh, 2021. Within the meantime, try our 2021 launch listing to plan your journeys to the flicks subsequent 12 months.


