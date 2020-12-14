news Robert Downey Jr. Reflects On Leaving Iron Man Behind

Robert Downey Jr.’s feedback to Hindustan Occasions present precisely how the 55 year-old actor feels about his acclaimed tenure within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whereas his time as Iron Man seemingly got here to an finish with Avengers: Endgame, there aren’t any regrets. Specifically as a result of he bought to have such a satisfying time as a superhero.

Marvel followers can re-watch Robert Downey Jr.’s time within the MCU on Disney+. You should use this hyperlink to enroll in the streaming service.