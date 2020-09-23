news Robert Pattinson Kept His Wild The Devil All The Time Accent Secret For A Ridiculously Long Time

Whereas talking with Insider, Antonio Campos defined how as manufacturing neared on The Devil All The Time, the opposite actors had despatched him recordings on the voices they have been engaged on with dialect coaches. Not solely did Pattinson not ship his personal recording, however he didn’t even work with a dialect coach, as he was “adamant about figuring it out on his personal.” All Campos knew was that Pattinson wouldn’t sound like his normal British self, and when the filmmaker requested the actor how the accent work was coming alongside, the latter was fairly imprecise.