news RoboCop Returns: 7 Quick Things To Know About The New RoboCop Movie

RoboCop Returns Will Be Related To The Authentic However Not The Sequels Or Reboot

When individuals discuss in regards to the RoboCop franchise, they sometimes check with the unique. Effectively, individuals in that camp might be glad to know that RoboCop Returns is being written in a fashion that acts like the 2 RoboCop sequels and the 2014 reboot do not exist. In early 2019, producer Ed Neumeier, who co-wrote the unique script and wrote the primary therapy for RoboCop Returns instructed HN Leisure that the purpose was to make a movie that continues the story and tone of the 1987 cult traditional and make it really feel like was directed by Verhoeven proper after the primary film got here out.

In a separate interview with Zeitgeist Leisure Journal a 12 months earlier in January 2018, Ed Neumeier was just a little coy in regards to the challenge, however did have this to say in regards to the upcoming film: