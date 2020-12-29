news Roger Moore Saved Jane Seymour From A Painful Accident On A James Bond Set But Paid A Price Himself

One other time after I was within the scene the place I used to be escaping the voodoo sequence, and we tapped one of many gravestones, after which we went down to flee. That was truly carried out with a forked truck elevate in Pinewood Studios, the bit coming down. I used to be carrying excessive heels and that white costume, and the previous man that was dealing with the forked truck factor clearly put it within the unsuitable gear. The factor collapsed, and my leg would have been damaged beneath it; however Roger Moore grabbed me by the hair, which I had lots, and threw me into himself. So my legs went up within the air, and my full physique weight. Clearly my shoulder and my elbow went into his personal elements. He was incapacitated for 2 days because of that. These are the enjoyable stuff you didn’t see within the Bond movie.