news Roger Moore's James Bond Films, Ranked

3. The Man With The Golden Gun (1974)

Now we’re warming as much as Roger Moore’s greatest works within the James Bond franchise, and within the case of The Man with the Golden Gun, we have now a film that lets Bond be charming, but in addition places him beneath fairly a little bit of strain. Christopher Lee’s Francisco Scaramanga is among the all-time most pleasing and efficient 007 villains, as he’s a very darkish mirror of James’ personal persona. Always threatening his well-being, Scaramanga appears like an echo of Crimson Grant himself, and it’s all nearly sufficient to forgive the return of Sheriff J.W. Pepper, in addition to the ruination of the primary computer-calculated automotive stunt with a dreadful slide whistle sound impact. However even with such grievous errors, these moments between Moore and Lee are the stuff this whole movie ought to have been manufactured from.