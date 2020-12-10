news Rogue One Deepfake Makes Star Wars’ Leia And Grand Moff Tarkin Look Even More Lifelike

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied corporations. We might earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Since Lucasfilm was acquired by Disney, there’s been a gentle launch of thrilling new content material set within the galaxy far, far-off. Along with the sequel trilogy and The Mandalorian, new floor was damaged with a pair of standalone films. This began with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which led straight into the occasions of George Lucas’ unique film A New Hope. Each Peter Cushing’s Grand Moff Tarkin and Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia have been introduced again via innovative visible results, though a deepfake has probably improved upon this work by making them each a bit extra lifelike.