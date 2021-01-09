news Rogue Squadron: All The Possible Time Periods Patty Jenkins' Star Wars Movie Could Be Set

Between A New Hope And Return Of The Jedi

One other risk that takes the previous of Star Wars and makes use of is it as the longer term is that of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron turning into a brand new venture that chronicles the squadron’s growth all through the unique trilogy period. This specific possibility feels somewhat unlikely, as anybody who centered on this span of time would clearly wish to chronicle the development of Wedge Antilles’s profession all through these years. That counts out the “future period” declare, in addition to the “new technology,” as we’d simply see plenty of different acquainted faces popping up. Though, this time interval may introduce us to another pilots that we’ve by no means met but, with Wedge as a central character that helps discover this new and adventurous Patty Jenkins story.