news Rogue Squadron: All The Possible Time Periods Patty Jenkins' Star Wars Movie Could Be Set

Simply if you thought you couldn’t get any extra enthusiastic about Star Wars, an amazing, massive bombshell landed at Disney’s Buyers Day that modified every part. With Marvel Lady 1984 director Patty Jenkins being introduced because the director of an upcoming movie centered across the Rogue Squadron, the following weeks have seen tons of hypothesis. One of many largest questions occurs to be a pure match within the present period of the franchise, as followers are questioning simply when within the Star Wars timeline Ms. Jenkins’ film may happen.
There are plenty of choices, and even some minor background, as to when it appears like Star Wars: Rogue Squadron will happen already out on this planet. With all of that floating round within the air, and the story for the movie already fairly far alongside within the growth course of, we are able to start to piece collectively what the situations in play would possibly entail. So, let’s check out the place this subsequent chapter within the prolonged Star Wars universe would possibly take us; beginning with the knowledge we now have on simply what’s going into this venture.
What Do We Know About Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’s Story
In the course of the Disney Investor’s Day presentation that put Star Wars: Rogue Squadron on the map, government producer Kathleen Kennedy was available to elucidate the following steps within the landmark franchise’s recreation plan. Now greater than ever, the way forward for Star Wars is in query, with The Mandalorian making some fairly enormous connections to the primary line franchise in its second season. In her preliminary pitch pertaining to Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, Kennedy talked the venture up with the next particulars:
This story will introduce a brand new technology of starfighter pilots, as they earn their wings, and danger their lives in a boundary pushing, excessive pace thrill trip. The legend of Rogue Squadron has been lengthy beloved by Star Wars followers, and can transfer us right into a future period of the galaxy.
There are two particular circumstances talked about in Kathleen Kennedy’s outlining of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron that needs to be highlighted. With “a brand new technology” and “a future period” each being outlined clear as day, there appears to be a reasonably outlined path for the place the adventures of Rogue Squadron might be heading. Nonetheless, these phrases are fairly malleable, and the proper quantity of obscure to maintain the general public in the dead of night about this new journey. Let’s talk about the entire potentialities available, beginning with the earliest level on the Star Wars timeline that Rogue Squadron may happen.
Earlier than A New Hope
After the occasions of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the legendary origin of the squadron’s iconic naming landed within the Star Wars historical past books somewhat successfully. With a few squadron members who could be showcased in A New Hope already current, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron may see itself additional laying down the groundwork for the squad we’d come to know and love via varied tie-in initiatives that instructed tales of their exploits. After all, that is one in all a number of potential situations that financial institution on that comment a couple of “future period” pertaining to the movie franchise, and not the precise interval by which Rogue Squadron takes place.
Between A New Hope And Return Of The Jedi
One other risk that takes the previous of Star Wars and makes use of is it as the longer term is that of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron turning into a brand new venture that chronicles the squadron’s growth all through the unique trilogy period. This specific possibility feels somewhat unlikely, as anybody who centered on this span of time would clearly wish to chronicle the development of Wedge Antilles’s profession all through these years. That counts out the “future period” declare, in addition to the “new technology,” as we’d simply see plenty of different acquainted faces popping up. Though, this time interval may introduce us to another pilots that we’ve by no means met but, with Wedge as a central character that helps discover this new and adventurous Patty Jenkins story.
Between Return Of The Jedi And The Mandalorian
With the current online game Star Wars: Squadrons, we’ve seen one other story of fighter pilots waging struggle within the identify of their respective causes make Star Wars historical past. That story’s put up Return of the Jedi timeframe may make for an attention-grabbing hole to tug inspiration from, and would possibly even be capable to tie into the occasions of The Mandalorian. With the Season 2 sighting of Trapper Wolf (Dave Filoni) and Captain Carson Teva (Paul Solar-Hyung Lee) reminding us that even the New Republic wants crack fighter pilots, the characters launched within the Disney+ sequence type an amazing potential foundation for the following stage in Rogue Squadron’s historical past.
Between The Mandalorian And The Pressure Awakens
Our new pilot associates from The Mandalorian would possibly serve one other objective, although, as there’s a risk that Star Wars: Rogue Squadron might be one other new venture that explores the hole between The Mandalorian and the eventual rise of the First Order. Telling the tales that occur between Mando’s quest with The Youngster and our introduction to Daisy Ridley’s Rey, the New Republic’s most interesting starfighters would fight the remaining Imperial forces that can ultimately grow to be Kylo Ren and Normal Hux’s first traces of protection. Which may result in one other period of Star Wars storytelling opening up.
Between The Pressure Awakens And The Rise Of Skywalker
As we noticed Denis Lawson’s Wedge Antilles make a shock return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, one in all Rogue Squadron’s historic aces didn’t provide plenty of background to elucidate how or why he rejoined the fray of fight. Whereas technically a future period of storytelling, significantly when you think about it’s the story of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron that’s advancing, the Patty Jenkins venture might be a very good place to reintroduce Wedge correctly all through the sequel trilogy’s occasions. The endgame of this specific state of affairs would see a brand new slate of post-war pilots carry the banner, giving the Rogue Squadron legacy its new starting.
After The Rise Of Skywalker
A lot as Star Wars: The Pressure Awakens used the tactic of reintroducing the franchise via some acquainted story beats, the way forward for Star Wars: Rogue Squadron might be doing the identical precise factor in its personal story. It might lastly give the world a post-war cleanup story, however with out being saddled with a preset timeline to work inside. This selection is, most probably, the time interval we’ll see Rogue Squadron working in. An open street of pleasure would put the starfighters of the legendary flying drive of the New Republic towards those that stay after the Battle of Exegol that closed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; leaving our heroes to match wits with an ever determined enemy that formally has nothing to lose.
That is, naturally, pure hypothesis, and within the coming run as much as Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’s eventual manufacturing, we’ll see extra of the particulars revealed in due time. However, for now, the a number of potentialities hold issues attention-grabbing, because the uncertainty will encourage followers to have their say, which may, in the end, affect the completed product. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron hits theaters on December 25, 2023, so remember to stick round with us right here at CinemaBlend to get breaking information because it develops.
