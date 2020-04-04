Newsround: How CBBC’s flagship news show is covering the coronavirus during lockdown

In a technique or one other, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly everybody in the nation – whether or not that be as a direct results of the virus itself or as a knock on impact of the government-enforced nationwide lockdown.

And though the youthful technology may not be the most susceptible group relating to the virus, kids too have had their each day lives turned the wrong way up – with the lockdown following a mass closure of faculties up and down the nation. Consequently, youngsters not have entry to lots of the sources, actions and each day interactions which are so usually taken without any consideration.

With that in thoughts, the function of Newsround, the long-running CBBC news programme that has been a fixture on the BBC since 1972, is extra essential than ever. And certainly viewing figures have been considerably greater than regular in current weeks – with the show’s web site reaching 1.46 million folks during the first week of faculty closures alone, a rise of greater than 40 per cent.

In response to a few of the present crop of Newsround presenters, this shouldn’t come as a shock.

“I feel the motive why we’ve been hitting document numbers since the coronavirus has hit is as a result of each every now and then a narrative comes up that requires a bit extra clarification,” says Martin Dougan, a presenter on the show. “This is when Newsround steps up and actually comes into its personal. And I feel the numbers that we’ve been getting since the coronavirus began reveals that we nonetheless are an essential device for the BBC.”

Though the engagement increase is factor for the programme, the coronavirus pandemic has understandably posed some new challenges for the staff – each when it comes to the means that they cowl the story and on a extra logistical, sensible degree. And most of the presenters are unanimous in what the largest of these challenges is.

“I might say the largest problem is offering that component of reassurance to everyone,” explains Martin. “It’s so exhausting for youths to grasp what’s occurring, so I might say that reassurance to our viewers, making an attempt to maintain them knowledgeable and making an attempt to do it in a means that is informative but additionally trustworthy has been the largest problem.”

Leah Boleto, one among the principal presenters on the show is in full settlement. “As [coronavirus] began to strategy Europe, it felt prefer it was nearer to house and it’s a problem to cowl it with out it being scary and it being scary for our viewers,” she explains. “After which clearly, with the creation of social media, as we noticed with Brexit, there was plenty of news that was shared that was inaccurate.

“And that’s when Newsround actually kicked into motion as a result of we’re nice at fantasy busting. And that was our first means of having the ability to sort out it in a rational, reassuring means.”

Ricky Boleto, one other Newsround presenter – and Leah’s husband – provides that one among the methods of offering that reassurance is by not solely specializing in the most destructive elements of the disaster, resembling the loss of life toll.

“We took a very massive choice to not simply concentrate on the numbers of deaths every single day, and to concentrate on the undeniable fact that there are many folks recovering from this and making an attempt to get a few of the optimistic stuff,” he says. “So we have been taking a look at communities coming collectively…taking a look at a few of the optimistic issues as a result of to some youngsters, this is fairly overwhelming, their lives have modified drastically.

“And we have been listening to from some youngsters that have been leaving college earlier than the lockdown that have been visibly upset and crying as a result of they thought they have been by no means going to see their pals once more.

“So we’ve tried to be reassuring and optimistic, which you don’t all the time see on news programmes. We’re very aware that we’ve bought youngsters as younger as six watching Newsround, so we’ve been actually cautious about the type of tales that we’re covering.

“It’s fairly a duty for us truly, to stay calm, collected and composed and inform them what’s happening proper now with out scaring them and with out including any concern to their each day lives.”

What logistical challenges have there been?

After all not all the challenges confronted by the staff relate to the method through which they report on the disaster. As with everybody else throughout the nation the presenters have been affected by the lockdown personally and professionally – and so forth a sensible degree some compromises have needed to be made.

Leah is presently eight months pregnant and subsequently unable to enter the studio – and he or she and Ricky even have a two-year outdated son who they’ve needed to take out of nursery. And so, whereas Ricky is nonetheless ready to enter the studio to current the show infrequently, the pair are house excess of regular – and have navigated this drawback by making a mini studio in their very own lounge.

“It has been a problem,” Ricky defined. “We mainly arrange a studio in our entrance room, which doesn’t all the time work. We’ve had a little bit of a problem with expertise sending stuff again to base.

“Right now, each Leah and I are enhancing a bit. I’m doing a bit about how kids are having to get their haircut by their dad and mom, Leah is doing a bit about Madrid which has been in lockdown for for much longer than us.

“And we’re making an attempt to do all of it inside our two 12 months outdated’s nap, which is often round two hours. However the older he will get, the shorter these naps appear to be!”

In the meantime Martin, who has cerebral palsy, is on the authorities’s excessive threat checklist and is thus unable to enter the studio or exit to assemble tales in the means that he’s used to – which he says has been a problem for him personally.

“It’s been a problem from the working aspect of issues,” he admits. “Usually as Newsround presenters you’re not solely working in the studio, you might be throughout the nation, throughout the world. After which hastily, you’re instructed you’ve bought to sit down at the pc to give you tales. Which is a part of my job – I perceive it – but it surely’s not the norm for me.

“And there’s going to be just a few occasions the place we’re going to hit a wall you already know. But it surely’s nearly holding issues in perspective and doing what the authorities says and sticking to the tips to assist everyone out.”

For Shanequa Paris, one other presenter, the logistical challenges are somewhat totally different – she solely joined the programme final week and hasn’t even met the remainder of the staff in particular person but. However she says that though beginning the job presently has been a problem, she’s been made to really feel very welcome.

“It’s been the strangest factor ever,” she begins. “However to be trustworthy, the staff has been actually good. So you already know, we do our morning conferences and I nonetheless really feel very concerned with what’s occurred every day!”

What content material works for Newsround presently?

The pandemic has clearly induced all kinds of challenges for Newsround – however in another regards it has been a possibility. The staff has seen extra viewer engagement than ever, and the presenters are in settlement that this sort of interactive content material is an enormous plus.

“One actually good factor has been the undeniable fact that consumer generated content material is simply enormous,” explains Ricky. “Our viewers is now taking part a lot greater than they’ve ever completed by sending us their reviews telling us how they’re self isolating. It’s been a good way for us to have the ability to maintain that reference to our viewers.”

A method of fostering this reference to the viewers has been by encouraging the rainbow initiative, a development which began in Italy and has since unfold round Europe. The initiative sees youngsters draw an image of a rainbow and show it of their entrance window, usually with encouraging messages – and the presenters have been urging their viewers to share their rainbows with them on social media.

“A chunk that I actually appreciated was the rainbows that the youngsters are making,” says Shanequa. “As a result of I’m a giant fan of issues which are interactive. I feel persons are annoyed that they must be caught at house, after which it’s like, what are you able to do to be comfortable and put a smile on folks’s faces and they also’re making and drawing their rainbows – and I feel it’s good.”

In addition to interactive content material, one type of reporting that the presenters says actually works is drawing on a variety of specialists which are well-known to Newsround viewers – for instance Dr Chris and Dr Xand, who current CBBC’s science show Operation Ouch! This is one thing which Martin believes has labored particularly effectively with audiences.

“The factor that actually caught out for me is with Dr Chris and Xand,” he begins. “We’ve completed just a few Q&As with them, they’re already well-known to our viewers the place they’ll clarify the ins and outs of the medical world to youngsters, so it’s good.”

And the staff have had no drawback in getting specialists to return onto the show – fairly the reverse actually. “Loads of them are coming to us and desirous to work for us,” explains Ricky. “I feel so many individuals are at house and so many specialists and different presenters and journalists wish to take part and assist not directly. So we’ve not been wanting getting specialists on Newsround!”

Whereas coronavirus is perhaps dominating the headlines proper now, the staff additionally believes that it’s essential to proceed to report on different tales as effectively – above all to make sure that their younger viewers aren’t overwhelmed by the present state of affairs.

“What’s essential to us is that we’re not focusing totally on coronavirus,” says Ricky, stating that it stays essential to cowl “conventional Newsround stuff” – even skateboarding canines. “We don’t must have wall to wall protection, we’re nonetheless specializing in all the different massive tales – environmental tales and area news that’s happening. Which is what Newsround I suppose is recognized for.”

“I feel it’s shining a light-weight on yeah this is occurring, however there’s nonetheless plenty of issues happening,” provides Shanequa. “It’s a pleasant combine to have the comfortable news and to show issues that occur throughout the world as effectively. Like whereas this is occurring, what’s occurring with the animals and local weather change? What new video games are popping out? That’s nonetheless one thing that all of us wish to know. We all know coronavirus is occurring however what else?”

How have audiences been reacting to Newsround during the coronavirus?

Not solely are extra folks than ever tuning into Newsround bulletins and visiting the web site, however in response to the staff the suggestions they’ve had during the interval to this point has been actually encouraging.

“In the early days after we have been all nonetheless going to work and faculty academics have been getting in contact saying thanks a lot for that clear, calm report on what that you must learn about the coronavirus,” says Leah, who says that she’s continued to obtain a lot optimistic suggestions on Twitter.

“Going for walks round the place we stay, I’ve had dad and mom and academics type of shouting at me, saying we’ve been a lifeline for his or her youngsters,” provides Ricky. “As a result of they’ve bought this routine of waking up with Joe Wicks, doing their train, and we’ve additionally develop into a part of the timetable. And youngsters are clearly having to try to maintain finding out at house however they want these breaks and Newsround is a terrific 5 minute escape for folks.”

Newsround broadcasts stay every single day on the CBBC channel – it's also possible to meet up with bulletins on-line.