news Ryan Reynolds Had An A+ Response To Dwayne Johnson Destroying His Own Gate

This isn’t the primary time that Ryan Reynolds has had somewhat enjoyable with Dwayne Johnson on social media. Simply final month, it was rumored that Reynolds would seem in Black Adam, starring Johnson because the eponymous protagonist, as Hawkman, one of many Justice Society of America members. Reynolds shot down this rumor, however then joked about how he could already be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, main Johnson to counter along with his personal joke about how not solely will Reynolds be Hawkman in Black Adam and Inexperienced Lantern within the Snyder Lower, however can also be Kevin Hart’s dad.