news Ryan Reynolds’ New Ad Has An X-Men Reference, But Fans Just Keep Talking About Taylor Swift And A Scooter

December 3, 2020
Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds Side-by-side

Ryan Reynolds has been a busy little bee throughout quarantine. He’s managed to movie Netflix’s Pink Discover, promote his gin firm Aviation for lots of moolah, and even was tangentially concerned in Taylor Swift’s Folkore. Now, he’s dropped one other enjoyable advert involving Taylor Swift, and it options some references of its personal within the type of an X-Men Easter egg and maybe-nod for the Swifties on the market. Not less than, if the followers are proper.

If you happen to’ve watched the brand new advert for Match.com, it’s a helluva lot of enjoyable. No actually. In it a demon and an American girl discover love within the untimeliest of instances: 2020.

The New Mutants Reference In Ryan Reynolds’ Ad

The beforehand debuted advert has not slowed down because it hit the interwebs yesterday, as eagle-eyed followers have noticed just a few Easter eggs for individuals who have been following Ryan Reynolds’ profession but additionally Taylor Swift’s. First off, right here’s a cool Marvel reference for the X-Men followers on the market from The New Mutants. As I mentioned, you might want to be eagle-eyed and conversant in the flick to have noticed it on the display within the movie show.

X-Men The New Mutants Ryan Reynolds

Why Taylor Swift Fans Can’t Cease Talking About A Scooter In That Match.com Ad

Whereas one faction of Ryan Reynolds’ fanbase is probably going amused by this X-Men reference, there’s a entire different faction on the market that simply can’t cease speaking a few scooter. So, if you happen to weren’t up on the truth that Ryan Reynolds and his spouse Blake Vigorous are associates with Taylor Swift in actual life, now you might be clued in to that and the actual fact Swift even contributed a few of her re-recorded music to the brand new advert, which is an enormous deal.

Scooter braun reference in Taylor Swift Ad

Talking of re-recorded music, that brings us to the scooter, which is laying on its facet and has been discarded like trash by a dumpster hearth. There’s so much we are able to take about 2020 on this scene basically, however Taylor Swift followers are additionally taking the second as a nod to Swift’s deteriorated relationship with Scooter Braun, which has led her to the purpose the place she is re-recording her masters for all of her main albums.

Loads of individuals suppose this Scooter was left within the shot on goal, sharing sentiments comparable to this one on-line.

Others have famous the “6” seemingly graffitied on the wall, which may symbolize the variety of Taylor Swift’s albums she doesn’t at the moment personal. Given Taylor Swift likes to shoehorn on this form of Easter egg herself and provided that she did lend music to her pal Ryan Reynolds for this video, the nod’s not out of the query.

Regardless, whereas Taylor Swift did verify that’s her re-recorded model of “Love Story” within the advert, she didn’t particularly verify the scooter is all about Scooter Braun. So, it appears this second might reside on within the realm of enjoyable fan theories for some time. What do you suppose?

Is This Taylor Swift Scooter Reference The Actual Deal?

RESULTS

