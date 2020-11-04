news Ryan Reynolds Shares Red Notice Set Photo With Gal Gadot And Dwayne Johnson

View this publish on Instagram

There haven’t been lots of films these days. I miss them. Yesterday was my closing day on #RedNotice. We began this movie 10 months in the past. We stopped in March with no concept when or if we’d return. With the assistance of so many whip-smart well being and security employees, Netflix discovered a method to get us again to work. My hat is OFF to this crew. I can’t emphasize their grit sufficient. Over 300 souls dwelling in a sequestered bubble to make this a actuality. They went to work beneath essentially the most intense circumstances day by day. That sacrifice isn’t solely theirs, but it surely additionally belongs to their household, mates and family members who haven’t seen them in months. Not all heroes put on capes. Some put on masks. And visors. And have cotton swabs shoved up their noses day by day. #RedNotice @netflix ????: @masistills @hhgarcia41