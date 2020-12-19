news Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively Back With A Response To Funny Video

Yeah, so it’s a video about postpartum. So… what? The place’s the shade? Within the intelligent video made by Frida Mother, a pair of girls talk about a PSA concerning the “fourth trimester,” which is the 12 weeks following the start of a kid. In the course of the PSA, the ladies discuss how new moms will “have to keep away from dicks.” Each within the literal sense (as in heterosexual ladies shouldn’t be having penetrative intercourse with their companions) and when it comes to letting figurative “dicks” into their lives. Reynolds was noticed within the feedback part with this to say: