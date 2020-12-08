news Sarah Michelle Gellar And Selma Blair's Famous Cruel Intentions Kiss Was Updated For COVID Times

It is an incredible video, and a part of what makes it so humorous is simply reflecting on the unique scene’s legacy. Roger Kumble’s Cruel Intentions (a semi-remake of Harmful Liaisons) was a success when it was first launched in 1999, and on the time the girl-on-girl kiss was seen as ripe for parody – notably due to the string of saliva that may be seen between the lips of the actresses. For instance, the scene was redone within the teen romance sendup Not One other Teen Film (with Mia Kirshner and Beverly Polcyn doing the kissing), and even the MTV Film Awards ended up making enjoyable of it in 2002 with Alyson Hannigan and Jamie Pressley.