news Scott Pilgrim’s Brie Larson Learned Epic Choreography For Her Signature Track, Check It Out

Brie Larson appears to be dealing with the pandemic higher than most of us. She’s been doing much more on social media, together with beginning her personal YouTube channel, the place you possibly can at the moment watch a video of her studying the dance routine you see right here. Most of us in all probability aren’t studying to bop proper now, although it is true Brie Larson has entry to some higher academics than what the remainder of us would get an opportunity to see.