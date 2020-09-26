news Scream 5 Has Already Hit A COVID-Related Setback

Scream 5 is staying on schedule (minus just a few days) after three optimistic instances have been discovered on set because of the manufacturing implementing a pod/zone strategy that many Hollywood movies have adopted, per Deadline. The manufacturing separates itself in quite a few teams that don’t work together with one another. If the virus had reached the principle pod that features the principle forged, administrators, assistant administrators and director of pictures, then it might be a narrative very similar to The Batman, which noticed its its important star, Robert Pattinson, testing optimistic.