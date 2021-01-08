news See How Pedro Pascal Celebrated We Can Be Heroes Getting A Netflix Sequel

Depart a Remark
The brand new Netflix film We Can Be Heroes has solely been on Netflix for a few weeks, however the film is already a rock stable hit. It is such an enormous hit that director Robert Rodriguez not too long ago introduced that he is already in early improvement on a sequel. That is going to be nice information for the hundreds of thousands of Netflix customers that wolfed up the primary movie on launch. It is also huge information for co-star Pedro Pascal, who celebrated the information that one other movie is on the way in which by giving all of the credit score to Rodriguez.
Pedro Pascal took to Twitter following the information that We Can Be Heroes was getting a sequel and he appears happier than anyone else to listen to that such a factor is occurring. He calls Robert Rodriguez “a boss,” principally giving him all of the credit score for each the truth that We Can Be Heroes is successful, and for the truth that a sequel is already on the way in which.
It clearly feels like Pedro Pascal had fun engaged on We Can Be Heroes, so we are able to most likely assume that he is recreation to return for the sequel. One actually hopes that everyone else may also be again. Netflix will definitely need to replicate the success of the primary film as a lot as attainable, and that imply getting again as many individuals each in entrance of the digicam and behind it.
One actually wonders if the sequel might find yourself lastly together with Taylor Lautner as effectively. We Can Be Heroes takes place in the identical universe as Rodrigez’s 2005 movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, and the superhero characters each seem within the new movie, however whereas Lavagirl was performed by the unique actress. Taylor Dooley, Sharkboy was not. Lautner was apparently unavailable through the manufacturing so he couldn’t make his cameo, however the character’s face was obscured and his voice was by no means used, probably permitting Lautner to slide right into a sequel with out a lot problem.
All which will rely upon when this sequel truly goes into manufacturing, and naturally, odds are that will probably be some time. Whereas it is actually attainable that Robert Rodriguez has had a sequel script gathering mud in a drawer for years, what’s extra possible is that the film will have to be written earlier than a lot else can occur, and meaning it is going to be not less than a few years earlier than we see such a movie. Along with engaged on this film Robert Rodriguez has different duties, together with producing the brand new Ahsoka Star Wars sequence for Disney+. If this actually is the very starting of improvement, it could possibly be a while earlier than we see such a movie.
Nevertheless lengthy it takes, for the 44 million properties which have already watched We Can Be Heroes, it would possible be price it. You possibly can try the film on Netflix now and get in on the hype.
