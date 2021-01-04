news See The Crazy Long Universal Studios Line Over The Holiday Week As Parks Hit Capacity

General News

January 4, 2021
See The Crazy Long Universal Studios Line Over The Holiday Week As Parks Hit Capacity

For many people, the 2020 vacation season was totally different from years previous. The COVID-19 pandemic stored tens of millions of Individuals at residence — however others selected to enterprise out into the world and proceed on as greatest they may. For some, that meant making the trek to amusement parks across the nation. That additionally meant that parks like Universal Studios in Florida reached capability, which led to some extremely lengthy traces over the vacation week.

On December 28, 2020, a Twitter person posted a video of the road to get into Universal Studios. If there was any query as as to if or not the pandemic would preserve ardent park goers away throughout what is usually one of many busiest seasons, the footage solutions it with an unequivocal “no.” Have a look for your self:

A follow-up tweet in response to a different person gave a bit extra perspective as to what was occurring with the group within the video. Have a look for your self:

And that is just one/5 of the road, so far as I can inform. Wait instances have been hitting :45+ inside 5 minutes of opening. It’s a nightmare.

This isn’t stunning information, in case you’ve been following together with what’s been occurring at theme parks like Universal lately. Shortly earlier than Christmas Day, we realized that Universal Studios Florida was nearing capability. Disney World was additionally filling up across the identical time. There have additionally been tales about altercations between pissed off visitors at that and different parks. Nonetheless, there’s a distinction between listening to concerning the crowds and seeing them firsthand.

Universal Studios Florida, like many different parks, closed quickly this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the primary park in america to reopen again in June, and it did so with quite a few security precautions in place. Parks like Disney World adopted swimsuit quickly after, with their very own strict security protocols in place.

Yearly, theme parks in Florida like Disney World see a surge in guests in the course of the end-of-the-year holidays, so these crowds aren’t unusual for this time of 12 months. Nonetheless, there are some who argue that visiting an amusement park throughout a pandemic presents challenges each by way of enjoyment and security.

It stays to be seen how lengthy pandemic security protocols will must be in place at parks like Universal Studios Florida. What is clear is that followers positively gained’t be deterred from visiting, whatever the state of affairs. That’s excellent news for the parks, a few of which have admitted to monetary difficulties referring to the pandemic.

What do you concentrate on the vacation crowds at Universal Studios Florida? Are you planning on visiting a theme park sooner or later? Tell us within the feedback!

