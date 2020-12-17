news Self-Proclaimed Disney Parks Nerd Tina Fey Used ‘Jedi Mind Methods’ To Land A Pixar Role

I really like discovering out {that a} superstar I like additionally occurs to be a Disney nerd. It’s like peeling again the curtain on the individuals who create stuff that we love, solely to search out a few of the issues that THEY love. Tina Fey clearly has been accountable for so many leisure escapes that popular culture has adored, from Imply Women and 30 Rock to her time on Saturday Evening Dwell. However her current collaboration as a voice in Pixar’s Soul opened the door to the reality that she’s a die-hard Disney geek, as she tells me within the unique interview clip above.