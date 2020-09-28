news Shanann And Chris Watts: 7 Things To Know Ahead Of Netflix's American Homicide: The Family Next Door

Within the early hours of August 13, 2018, in a small Colorado city, Chris Watts murdered his spouse, Shanann Watts, their two daughters, Bella and Celeste, and their unborn son, Nico, and disposed of their our bodies at his worksite. This stunning act of familicide that grabbed the nation’s consideration will quickly come again into the general public eye when Netflix releases American Homicide: The Family Next Door on September 30.

With the most recent in a line of gripping true crime documentaries hitting the streaming service quickly, now is perhaps a great time to return to the Watts Family Murders, what led as much as that fateful morning, and the occasions that unfolded after Shanann, Bella, and Celeste went lacking. A few of what comes subsequent is fairly disturbing and will get ugly at instances, so go in realizing that.