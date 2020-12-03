news Shang-Chi And 13 Other Cool Comic Book Movie Characters Debuting In 2021

After all, the Marvel kung-fu grasp just isn’t the one comedian e-book character receiving the dwell motion, cinematic therapy for the very first time this upcoming yr, which may also deliver forth author and director James Gunn’s interpretation of The Suicide Squad, Jared Leto’s transition right into a Marvel character because the title position of Morbius, and the much-anticipated sight of Dwayne Johnson becoming a member of the DCEU as Black Adam. Together with just a few returning characters in some, these movies are particularly anticipated for that includes characters who’ve by no means been seen on the silver display earlier than, and there are a lot of.

In truth, we determined to slim down our record of comedian e-book characters making their large display debuts in 2021 to solely those we expect are the “coolest.” Nonetheless, our grand complete got here to 14 names, beginning with one “Marvelous” hero who might be making historical past together with his film this summer season.