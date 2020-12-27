news Shia LaBeouf Is Reportedly Looking For ‘Lengthy-Time period Inpatient Therapy’ After Lawsuit From FKA Twigs

All through his profession, Shia LaBeouf has handled numerous authorized points and, just lately, his ex-girlfriend, singer and actress FKA Twigs, filed a lawsuit towards him. Within the go well with, she alleges that LaBeouf “hurts ladies” and that he “abuses them, each bodily and mentally,” and he or she additionally claims the actor as soon as bragged about killing stray canines. LaBeouf has since responded to the lawsuit, saying that not all of the allegations are true however admitting that he had been “abusive.” Now, it seems the actor is in search of out inpatient care in hopes of treating his points.