news Shia LaBeouf Responds After Allegations Surface In Lawsuit About Hurting Girls, Shooting Dogs

The lawsuit from FKA Twigs, who’s listed by her beginning identify Tahliah Debrett Barnett within the swimsuit, mentions that Shia LaBeouf gave her an sexually transmitted illness in the course of the course of their relationship. Different detailed allegations embody the very fact she says she feared for her life as he slept with a gun by their mattress. She additionally alleges he as soon as head-butted her in mattress and, in one other occasion, instructed her he had shot and killed stray canines in preparation for a task. Now, Shia LaBeouf has touched on his conduct in each private and non-private on the whole, noting,