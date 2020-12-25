news Should Johnny Depp Return For The Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot? His Co-Star Has Thoughts

At this level, there are reportedly two totally different Pirates of the Caribbean motion pictures in early levels of growth. One is being penned by Birds of Prey author Christina Hodson to star Margot Robbie. The different is being written by Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin. It is attainable that one or each initiatives may nonetheless happen throughout the identical universe because the earlier 5 motion pictures, Jack Sparrow may get referenced, or we would see different characters, maybe even Joshamee Gibbs, seem to be able to join the movies. Or we may see a whole reboot that makes use of the franchise title however tells a totally disconnected story in a world the place there isn’t any Jack Sparrow.