news Silver Lining: Stephen King Movie Takes Big Step Forward Just A Few Days After The Outsider Gets Cancelled

Stephen King followers have been delivered an enormous fats bummer final week when it was reported that The Outsider will not be getting a second season at HBO – however the silver lining is that King’s works are extremely sizzling proper now. Whereas we might not get to see a continuation of that individual story, the trade on the entire could be very eager on making variations in the meanwhile, and so bulletins about new developments have turn into frequent. Therefore we now have this wonderful bit of stories: director Lynne Ramsay has been tapped to make an enormous display screen model of the 1999 novel The Woman Who Beloved Tom Gordon.