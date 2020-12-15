news Singer Sia Has Now Made Claims About Adultery And Shia LaBeouf

We’ll have to attend and see how FKA Twigs’ lawsuit goes ahead from right here, in addition to if Sia will make any addition assertion about him, however LaBeouf has a historical past of erratic conduct. In 2015, when he was with Mia Goth, he was publicly seen reportedly threatening her whereas they had been in Germany. LaBeouf has additionally been arrested a number of occasions over time for issues like disorderly conduct and public intoxication, and again in September, he was charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft after moving into an altercation with a person in June.