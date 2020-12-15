General News

Singer Sia Has Now Made Claims About Adultery And Shia LaBeouf

December 15, 2020
Shia LaBeouf in The Tax Collector

Professionally talking, the final a number of years have been good to actor Shia LaBeouf because of films like Honey Boy, The Peanut Butter Falcon and The Tax Collector. His private life, then again, now finds itself plagued in a brand new spherical of controversy. Final week, LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, singer FKA Twigs, filed a lawsuit in opposition to him within the Los Angeles Superior Courtroom, alleging that LaBeouf had sexually and emotionally abused her whereas they had been in a relationship. Now Sia, one other skilled singer, can also be claiming that LaBeouf emotionally harm her.

Taking to social media to share an article about FKA Twigs suing Shia LaBeouf, Sia delivered the next assertion about what her time with Shia LaBeouf was like:

For individuals who don’t know, in 2015, Shia LaBeouf starred within the music video for Sia’s “Elastic Coronary heart” alongside dancer Maddie Ziegler. It’s unclear if that’s the place LaBeouf and Sia first met or in the event that they’d already spent a while with each other, however throughout this era, LaBeouf was courting Suspiria actress Mia Goth, whereas Sia was married documentary filmmaker Erik Sanders Lang. LaBeouf and Goth marred in late 2016 and had been divorced in direction of the tip of 2018, whereas Sia and Lang separated in late 2016.

Sia didn’t specify precisely when she and Shia LaBeouf had been in a relationship, however evidently it was one based mostly on dishonesty since LaBeouf was already romantically concerned with another person. As such, she’s ensuring folks find out about how he allegedly handled her to allow them to keep away from related fates. Sia added in a follow-up tweet that she was “very proud” of FKA Twigs for talking out in opposition to LaBeouf, calling her “brave.”

So far as FKA Twig’s ties to Shia LaBeouf are involved, the 2 performers dated following the latter’s separation from Mia Goth, though their time collectively clearly wasn’t nice. Among the many issues that FKA Twigs has accused LaBeouf of are sexual assault, battery, giving her a sexually transmitted illness and inflicting her emotional misery, reminiscent of fearing for her life when he slept with a gun by their mattress. The singer additionally claims that LaBeouf as soon as bragged about killing stray canines to organize for a task.

Shia LaBeouf has since responded to FKA Twigs’ lawsuit, saying that he has been “abusive” to himself and people round him for years, and that he’s “ashamed of that historical past” and sorry to these he harm. Nonetheless, in a separate dialog with The New York Occasions, LaBeouf mentioned that “many of those allegations usually are not true.” LaBeouf additionally said that he’s presently sober and in a 12-step program.

We’ll have to attend and see how FKA Twigs’ lawsuit goes ahead from right here, in addition to if Sia will make any addition assertion about him, however LaBeouf has a historical past of erratic conduct. In 2015, when he was with Mia Goth, he was publicly seen reportedly threatening her whereas they had been in Germany. LaBeouf has additionally been arrested a number of occasions over time for issues like disorderly conduct and public intoxication, and again in September, he was charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft after moving into an altercation with a person in June.

Preserve checking again with CinemaBlend for extra updates on this newest spherical of Shia LaBeouf-related turmoil. Look via our 2021 launch schedule to be taught what films are primed to reach subsequent 12 months.


Shia LaBeouf’s Wild New Stay Musical About COVID Is The Most Shia LaBeouf Factor Ever

