news Snyder Minimize: New Justice League Set Photo Teases A Tragedy For Cyborg

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied firms. We could earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

The DC Prolonged Universe has had a wild tenure in theaters, particularly the place Justice League is anxious. As a result of when Zack Snyder departed the challenge on account of a household tragedy, Joss Whedon stepped in and enormously altered the film in time for its theatrical launch. After years of fan campaigning and crowdfunding the Snyder Minimize is lastly turning into a actuality subsequent yr, and a brand new set photograph teases a significant tragedy for Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.