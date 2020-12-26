General News

Some Star Wars Fans Are Just Now Hearing Harrison Ford's Quote About Force Ghosts

December 26, 2020
Some Star Wars Fans Are Just Now Hearing Harrison Ford’s Quote About Force Ghosts

Harrison Ford is super as Han Solo within the Star Wars motion pictures. He additionally isn’t notably invested in something about them. So, whereas a lot of his co-stars soar in and speculate proper alongside followers about the place the franchise goes or why sure moments occurred, Ford himself simply carries on together with his life, fascinated with actually anything. Often, this makes for a humorous interview through which a journalist asks him a few Star Wars deep minimize and he both doesn’t interact or makes it apparent he doesn’t know and isn’t excited about realizing.

Earlier this 12 months, maybe the perfect instance of that DGAF angle towards Star Wars occurred when a journalist from USA At present requested Ford if Han Solo was a Force Ghost and he responded with an all-time quote. Let’s simply take a second to have a good time it under in a pleasant, shiny blockquote as a result of it’s so good…

I’ve no fucking thought what a Force Ghost is, and I don’t care.

Quite a lot of Star Wars followers acquired a very good giggle out of that gem when it first dropped in February, however sadly, not each final human being on Earth heard it. Apparently some have been busy with different life issues and by no means got here throughout it. Fortuitously, the Twitter account Star Wars Details tweeted it out yesterday, and it instantly went tremendous viral. It’s already as much as 180,000+ likes and 25,000+ retweets and exhibits no indicators of slowing down. Not surprisingly, among the responses from followers have been wonderful. There’s not practically sufficient time within the day to shine a lightweight on all of them, however I wished to go over a couple of of my favorites, beginning with this one from Hazel Wheaton…

I additionally like this loads too. Mark Hamill, bless his soul, has actually given the whole lot to the Star Wars franchise. He’s in fact had different tasks exterior it, however he’s been the most important cheerleader, champion and voice for the followers. He drops heartfelt letters. He calls out unhealthy conduct. Generally he even trolls on goal, nevertheless it’s all as a result of he actually cares in regards to the motion pictures and the fandom. He is all the time prepared to point out up for brand spanking new appearances. He appreciates the distinctive position he’s discovered himself in and embraces that. It’s actually one thing to be admired.

Then once more, I don’t actually suppose Harrison Ford is flawed both. He turned in an important efficiency as Han Solo, however he clearly simply doesn’t like the flicks as a lot as everybody else. I think about a whole lot of different individuals can be sucked in and simply faux, whether or not it’s for the cash or not desirous to let individuals down, however he’s all the time been fairly open about his emotions, even asking to be killed off through the authentic trilogy. He’s not likely imply about it, however he simply has different priorities and different franchises he’s extra invested in. Plus, when he brushes it off, he form of seems like another person…

I imply… info. If Han goes to shoot first and say “I do know” when ladies say they’re in love with him, he’s most likely not the kind of man to spend so much of time fascinated with Force Ghosts. Wouldn’t it appear bizarre and out of character if he was bringing nerdy new theories to the desk? Sure, it could.

There are, in fact, 1000’s of different nice replies I’m not going to incorporate right here, however I might suggest clicking by means of the thread. I notably like this one which talks about how “working actor” Harrison Ford is about most of his roles. There are additionally greater than just some making jokes and tying his quote into issues just like the lack of coherent planning for the brand new Star Wars trilogy, Ford’s mishaps as a pilot and how gangster his DGAF angle is.

What do you suppose? Do you want Ford’s lack of curiosity in Star Wars or does it rub you the flawed approach? Tell us within the ballot under…

How Do You Really feel About Ford’s Lack Of Curiosity In Star Wars

RESULTS

