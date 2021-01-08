news Someone Combined Knives Out And The Muppets, And I Can’t Look Away

So the idea right here is that Daniel Craig’s unhinged and Southern-drawn Benoit Blanc can be making donut metaphors to a room filled with Drysdale muppets on this reimagined Knives Out. The little bit of photoshop work was finished by Chloe Mashiter, who mentioned she wanted to get out of her system her choose for the enjoyable thought experiment. Clearly it went viral on Twitter, with a great deal of individuals sharing the edit, together with saying that we “want” it. And… I wouldn’t not watch this, if I’m being trustworthy.