news Sony Has Some Thoughts About Releasing $200 Million Dollar Movies Right Now

2020 has been the definition of catastrophe for the film business. Theaters have been closed all around the world for a number of months and are solely reopening very slowly in some locations. Productions of latest movies needed to be halted as properly, inflicting delays in when these movies will likely be launched, however with no thought when theatrical viewing can be again to regular, who even is aware of when any of those films can be viewable anyway? All of the film studios have reacted to this modification in the established order in numerous methods, however Sony is making one factor clear, it will not be releasing main tentpole films till main tentpole audiences can be found to see them.