news Sound Of Metal’s Paul Raci Opens Up About Deaf Representation And The Oppression Of Deaf People

We’re attempting to say precisely what Joe tells him to start with: ‘We’re right here to repair [the mind], not [the hearing], and there’s nothing fallacious with you.’ When he’s fixing my roof over there, I am going ‘What the f- what are you doing?’ He says ‘Oh I’m attempting to fix-’ There’s nothing to repair right here. In order that’s actually the theme. And deaf folks – you realize, once I was rising up within the ‘50s in Chicago with my mother and pa, they had been – my notion was that they had been essentially the most oppressed folks on the face of the earth. As a result of the listening to man had his hand in my dad’s pocket. He was at all times being scammed by the listening to man. In the present day, ever since 1990 and past, deaf folks have been telling me, ‘There’s nothing fallacious with me. You’re the one who’s disabled since you don’t know my language.’ They’re very self-supporting. And they’re simply, nearly uh, aggressive about it. They need – they must combat 5 occasions as arduous as I do to get a task.