news Sounds Like Bloodshot 2 Is Happening With Vin Diesel

Whereas Marvel and DC at present dominate the superhero film market, Valiant unquestionably has sufficient characters and properties to make its personal dent in that realm. So whereas Bloodshot was dealt a tough blow by present occasions earlier this yr, Dan Mintz was happy sufficient with how the film did in the long term that there’s motion on making Bloodshot 2 occur. In fact, as a result of it’s so early into the developmental course of, Bloodshot 2 possible a methods off from reaching the general public, and there’s additionally no phrase on who else from the primary film will be a part of Diesel for one more spherical of motion.